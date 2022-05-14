Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Lowered to C$70.00 at TD Securities

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.90.

NASDAQ DCBO traded up $2.96 on Friday, reaching $32.68. The stock had a trading volume of 94,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.62 and a beta of 2.06. Docebo has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.33.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Docebo will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Docebo in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Docebo by 44.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Docebo by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

