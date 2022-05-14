Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.70.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.40. 1,838,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,909. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

