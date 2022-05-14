Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at Desjardins

Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS BRLGF remained flat at $$3.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. Dominion Lending Centres has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $3.36.
About Dominion Lending Centres (Get Rating)
