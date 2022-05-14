Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) CEO Daniel Leib Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 626,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,526.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Daniel Leib also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 14th, Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $625,600.00.
Shares of DFIN opened at $29.05 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $923.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85.
DFIN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
