Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) CEO Daniel Leib Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 626,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,526.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Leib also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $625,600.00.

Shares of DFIN opened at $29.05 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $923.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 38.91% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

DFIN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

