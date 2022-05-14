Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Short Interest Up 71.2% in April

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the April 15th total of 126,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPRO. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Draganfly by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Draganfly in the first quarter worth $38,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Draganfly in the first quarter worth $38,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Draganfly in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Draganfly in the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Draganfly alerts:

Shares of DPRO opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12. Draganfly has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84.

Draganfly ( NASDAQ:DPRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.

About Draganfly (Get Rating)

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.