Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.
Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $664.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.75 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dream Finders Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.
