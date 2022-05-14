Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Director Wesley R. Edens Purchases 494,203 Shares of Stock

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) Director Wesley R. Edens acquired 494,203 shares of Drive Shack stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $538,681.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,996,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,262.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DS opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. Drive Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.02.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09).

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Drive Shack by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,722,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 3,144,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Drive Shack by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 23,236 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Drive Shack by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,877,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,705,000 after buying an additional 247,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Drive Shack by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,363,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 266,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Management LP grew its position in shares of Drive Shack by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 2,672,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 702,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

