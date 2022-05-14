Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Update

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 508,600 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the April 15th total of 801,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 565.1 days.
Shares of DFRYF opened at $35.54 on Friday. Dufry has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $72.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.78.
Dufry Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dufry (DFRYF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.