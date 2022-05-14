Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$77.00 to C$60.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.83.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

DYNDF traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. 1,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.86. Dye & Durham has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $40.40.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.