Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$77.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.67.

TSE:DND opened at C$17.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.14. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of C$12.95 and a 1 year high of C$50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.45, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a current ratio of 7.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

