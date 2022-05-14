Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Dynatrace from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.44.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.39. 4,622,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 131.08, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average of $51.75. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $77,020.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advent International Corp MA lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,266,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,660,000 after acquiring an additional 396,246 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dynatrace by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 148.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 118,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 70,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,081,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,960,000 after buying an additional 25,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

