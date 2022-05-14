Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating) to post ($0.84) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.80). Dyne Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($3.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($2.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dyne Therapeutics.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
