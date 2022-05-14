Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.27.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.09. 278,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,991. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $169.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.04 and a 200 day moving average of $144.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

