Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

NYSE:ETN opened at $141.33 on Friday. Eaton has a 1 year low of $138.69 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.99 and a 200-day moving average of $158.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,803,000 after purchasing an additional 500,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,527,000 after buying an additional 900,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,871,515,000 after buying an additional 115,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,235,314,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

