Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.47.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN opened at $141.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a 1-year low of $138.69 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

