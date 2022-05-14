eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of a new class of oncology drugs referred to as STRIs. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Locust Walk Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EFTR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Shares of EFTR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.80. 58,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,504. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

