Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Director John P. Bilbrey Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ELAN opened at $22.27 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

