Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in April

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 673.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPWDF traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.12. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. Electric Power Development has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $16.12.

About Electric Power Development (Get Rating)

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. It also produces wood fuel, carbonized sewage sludge fuel, and other biomass fuels, as well as generates and transmits electricity. In addition, the company invests in, imports, transports, and sells coal; sells fly ash; procures forest offcut; produces and sells fertilizers using ash; manufactures, sells, and markets activated coke; operates welfare facilities, wood pellet manufacturing facilities, and nuclear power plants; operates and maintains telecommunication facilities and waste-fueled power generation plants; and constructs and maintains electronic and communication facilities.

