Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Cowen

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DAVA. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.44.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded up $6.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.98. 236,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,353. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.88. Endava has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $172.41.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 1,310.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 92.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 25,025.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

