Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Cowen

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DAVA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endava currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.44.

DAVA stock traded up $6.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.98. The stock had a trading volume of 236,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,353. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 1.17. Endava has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $172.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.88.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Endava’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endava by 6.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,144,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Endava by 255.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 23,936 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,319,000. EAM Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 17.6% in the third quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter worth $1,587,000. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

