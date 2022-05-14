Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EDR shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday.

EDR stock traded up C$0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 651,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,246. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of C$3.99 and a 52 week high of C$9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$814.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.69.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 36,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.06, for a total value of C$256,066.20. Also, Senior Officer Nicholas Gordon Shakesby sold 51,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.35, for a total value of C$326,093.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$326,093.04. Insiders have sold a total of 130,120 shares of company stock worth $881,388 over the last three months.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

