Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $633.77 million, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after buying an additional 1,084,258 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 924.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 618,022 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.60.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

