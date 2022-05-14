Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Down 42.1% in April

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,600 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the April 15th total of 263,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,566,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ENLAY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.68. Enel has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENLAY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enel from €9.00 ($9.47) to €7.20 ($7.58) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enel from €9.50 ($10.00) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.68) to €8.30 ($8.74) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

