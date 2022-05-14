Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Update

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the April 15th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 452.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EGHSF opened at $25.22 on Friday. Enghouse Systems has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EGHSF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

