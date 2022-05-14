ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. 213,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,998. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 29.85%.
About ENGlobal (Get Rating)
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.
