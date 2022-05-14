Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

EVC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Entravision Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Entravision Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of Entravision Communications stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. 374,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,974. The company has a market cap of $403.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48. Entravision Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $233.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entravision Communications will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,972,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,925,000 after purchasing an additional 858,481 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,101,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,807,000 after purchasing an additional 23,693 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,041,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,623,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,679,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after acquiring an additional 597,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,076,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 165,849 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

