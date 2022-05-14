EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson Sells 1,000 Shares

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE EPAM opened at $319.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.19. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 12.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

