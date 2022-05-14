Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Major Shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc Sells 18,457 Shares of Stock

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 18,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $130,860.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,009,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,424,994.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Solas Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 13,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $91,650.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 12,658 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $89,492.06.

On Thursday, May 5th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 31,642 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $237,315.00.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 61,500 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $458,790.00.

Epsilon Energy stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $165.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.20.

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Epsilon Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Epsilon Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Epsilon Energy by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Epsilon Energy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

