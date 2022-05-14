Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $260.54.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

NYSE:EFX opened at $198.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Equifax has a 52 week low of $188.90 and a 52 week high of $300.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after acquiring an additional 155,572 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,799,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,304,828,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,934,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,804,000 after buying an additional 77,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $782,513,000 after buying an additional 188,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

