Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $260.54.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

EFX stock opened at $198.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax has a twelve month low of $188.90 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equifax will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2,191.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,965,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Equifax by 21.6% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $2,384,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 60,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

