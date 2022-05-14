Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,120.9% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,922,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $287,372,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,480,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,630,000 after purchasing an additional 641,388 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $44,254,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,449,000 after purchasing an additional 553,865 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $72.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.77. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.89%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

