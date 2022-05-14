Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELS. Truist Financial began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $72.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.58 and its 200 day moving average is $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.89%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

