Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman Sells 20,850 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,695,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,187.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $2,047,053.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $2,429,859.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $6,058,677.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00.

Shares of ETSY opened at $92.08 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.58 and its 200-day moving average is $172.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

