Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Update

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the April 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVAX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.74. 92,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 8.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $25.04.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, an artificial intelligence (AI)-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Its proprietary AI platforms include PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

