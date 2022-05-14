Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Everi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.40.

EVRI stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 884,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,723. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92. Everi has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Everi had a return on equity of 98.81% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

