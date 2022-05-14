Excelsior Mining (OTC:EXMGF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.35 at Scotiabank

Excelsior Mining (OTC:EXMGF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

EXMGF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 39,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,841. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27. Excelsior Mining has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper oxide and sulfide mineralization with associated molybdenum. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

