Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

EIFZF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exchange Income from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.75.

Exchange Income stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.82. The stock had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 951. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $37.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

