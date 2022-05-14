Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Lance Willsey Sells 40,000 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,339,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.08 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after purchasing an additional 607,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,268,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $686,193,000 after purchasing an additional 209,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Exelixis by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,046,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Exelixis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,299,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,548,000 after purchasing an additional 692,622 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Exelixis by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,222,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.
Exelixis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exelixis (EXEL)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.