Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Lance Willsey Sells 40,000 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,339,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.08 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after purchasing an additional 607,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,268,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $686,193,000 after purchasing an additional 209,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Exelixis by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,046,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Exelixis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,299,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,548,000 after purchasing an additional 692,622 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Exelixis by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,222,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.