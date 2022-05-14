Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given New GBX 3,300 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,560 ($43.89) to GBX 3,300 ($40.69) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EXPGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Experian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Experian from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Experian from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,676.00.

EXPGY stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.94. 137,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,605. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50. Experian has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $49.97.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

