Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of EXE stock opened at C$7.17 on Friday. Extendicare has a one year low of C$6.51 and a one year high of C$8.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 527.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of C$642.16 million and a P/E ratio of 56.02.

Extendicare ( TSE:EXE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$319.37 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

