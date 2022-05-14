Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

EXE stock opened at C$7.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 527.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$6.51 and a 1 year high of C$8.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.40. The firm has a market cap of C$642.16 million and a P/E ratio of 56.02.

Extendicare ( TSE:EXE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$319.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is 375.00%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

