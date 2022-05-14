EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the April 15th total of 155,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of EZFL stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.49. 59,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,688. EZFill has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.77 and a quick ratio of 22.71.

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on EZFill in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZFL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZFill by 154.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 185,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EZFill by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 37,332 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZFill during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EZFill in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EZFill in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

EZFill Holdings Inc operates in the mobile fuel industry primarily in Florida. It provides consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

