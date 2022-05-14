Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.52. 22,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,715. The company has a current ratio of 13.53, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

