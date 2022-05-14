Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

TSE:FRX opened at C$6.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.36. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$4.95 and a twelve month high of C$13.25. The stock has a market cap of C$181.23 million and a P/E ratio of -8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.63.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( TSE:FRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$4.44 by C($4.67).

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate that has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

