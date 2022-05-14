Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferguson’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferguson will report full-year earnings of $8.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $9.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ferguson.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ferguson from £155 ($191.10) to £140 ($172.61) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,746.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,674,000 after acquiring an additional 832,112 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth about $722,808,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $391,174,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,573,000 after acquiring an additional 806,161 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FERG opened at $122.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ferguson has a one year low of $111.81 and a one year high of $183.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.06.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

About Ferguson (Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferguson (FERG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.