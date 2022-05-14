FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIGS Inc. is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand. It creates technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals. FIGS Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on FIGS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.43.

FIGS stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,422,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,822. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas Tull purchased 68,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $1,496,453.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,101,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,038,979.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 361,972 shares of company stock worth $7,254,405 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FIGS by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of FIGS by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

