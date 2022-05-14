First High-School Education Group (FHS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 17th.

FHS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 64,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,839. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. First High-School Education Group has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $8.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First High-School Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First High-School Education Group in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First High-School Education Group by 56.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 21,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

