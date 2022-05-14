First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded First Majestic Silver from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.63.
NYSE AG traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,827,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202,900. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -817,000.00 and a beta of 1.01. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -300,000.00%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,112 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 50,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,551,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 101,662 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 504,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.
About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Majestic Silver (AG)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.