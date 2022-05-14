First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at TD Securities

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

AG traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,827,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202,900. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -817,000.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -300,000.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 68.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.