First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at TD Securities

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.63.
AG traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,827,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202,900. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -817,000.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -300,000.00%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 68.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.
About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
