First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the April 15th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
FMHI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.70. 66,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,874. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.57. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.62 and a 1-year high of $57.76.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.