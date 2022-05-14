First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the April 15th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

FMHI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.70. 66,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,874. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.57. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.62 and a 1-year high of $57.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMHI. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

